Insurance Bureau Recovers $970,000 For Consumers, Businesses

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Dealing with auto, life and other kinds of insurance can be a headache, and one Maine agency is dedicating to helping Mainers sort it out.

The Maine Bureau of Insurance said Mainers made 6,007 calls last year and filed 790 complaints on issues related to insurance. All told, Maine residents and businesses recovered nearly $970,000 last year with the agency’s help.

Mainers lodged 254 written complaints and made about 2,800 inquiries to the bureau’s property and casualty division, which includes auto and homeowners insurance.

Another 636 written complaints and 3,213 inquiries were directed to the consumer health care division, which includes health, life and disability insurance.

___

More information: www.maine.gov/insurance