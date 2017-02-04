Ice Harvest Returns to Curran Homestead

Folks took a step back in time in Orrington Saturday.

Photojournalist Tom Morris takes us to the Curran Homestead’s eighth annual Ice Harvest.

“This is our eighth annual Ice Harvest, and we started this really with the intention of really learning to do it ourselves,” says Robert Schmick, Museum Director of Curran Homestead.

“We are actually harvesting chunks of ice out of Field’s pond. We’ll bring them up here. Put some of them to use in our old ice box in our kitchen,” says Richard Stockford, Curran Homestead Secretary,

“It’s hard work, and right here we only have about a foot of ice, and even then it’s still hard work. You know, when you get up to 24 inches then it’s even harder to get it done,” says Ron Sucy, Curran Homestead Board President,

“Our mission is to preserve and pass on these sorts of activities to younger people to teach them self-sufficiency to show them what their grandparents used to live like,” says Stockford.

“They’ve enjoyed it, you know? We’ve had families come, and the kids love to, they did a little sawing, they love to pull the ice blocks out of the water. So, yeah.. it’s been a good day,” says Sucy.

“It’s really the embodiment of the museum, because it is totally hands on, and people get, not only, the physical excitement of it, but they.. guys in the past that would have been out here in 18 degree weather like we are today, and doing this all day to make a buck,” says Schmick.