Young Person’s Guide to Finance

Maine’s Bureau of Consumer Credit Protection has released a new publication, “The Downeaster Common Sense Guide: On the Money – A Young Person’s Guide to Personal Finance.” The new, nearly 50 page booklet is online at www.Credit.Maine.gov. Free printed copies are available to Maine residents by calling 1-800-332-8529.

Bureau Principal Examiner David Leach, who coauthored the guide, says it will help people become more “situationally-aware” when facing major decisions or making key choices about their finances, including:

· The financing of a vehicle or student loans

· Establishing and maintaining credit responsibly

· The significance of credit reports and credit scores

· The fundamentals of purchasing stocks, bonds, mutual funds and other investments

· Comparison-shopping for the lowest annual percentage rate (APR) when using credit

· The basics of auto, home, life and health insurance

· Realizing that credit cards do not represent “free money,” and that charges and cash advances must be paid back, with interest

· Avoiding too-good-to-be-true fraudulent offers, such as foreign lottery winnings, no-interest loans, or no-risk investments