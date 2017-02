Woman Sentenced for Embezzlement Scam

A former bank teller at Camden National Bank in Bar Harbor is going to prison for a year for embezzlement.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Jodi Webber of Hancock stole more than $19,000 over a four-month span in 2015.

She targeted elderly customer accounts, forging their signatures.

Webber will also serve five years probation when released.