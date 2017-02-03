WATCH LIVE
Wednesday We Want to Know Results: Do you think there should be more public school consolidation in Maine or less?
Feb 3, 2017
1:16 AM EST
Alexander Downing
Features
,
Question of the Day
Less- 51% (367 votes)
More- 49% (356 votes)
Total Votes: 723
