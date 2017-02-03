Wear Red Ladies’ Night Shines Light on Women’s Heart Health

5:30 live

6:00 live

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women.

One local organization is hoping to change those numbers by raising awareness on this National Wear Red Day.

The Bucksport Regional Health Center hosted Wear Red Ladies Night Friday.

There were free screenings available–from blood pressure to body mass index and blood glucose.

Local dieticians were also on hand with recipes for healthy snacks and smoothies.

“If you think about it, one in 31 woman dies from cancer each year. How many do you think die from heart disease. One in three. It’s the number one killer. So, it’s one of those things when women think of heart attacks, they think of an old man keeling over to the floor, when in reality, it’s a huge risk for us,” said Jessica Richards, Health Educator for Bucksport Regional Health Center.

Ladies could also learn about ways to get their bodies in better shape to prevent heart problems–with free yoga and zumba sessions.