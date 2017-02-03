WATCH LIVE

Victims in Fatal Minot Crash Identified

Feb 3, 20177:48 AM EST
From WMTW:

State police said one person has died following a 2-vehicle crash on Route 124 in Minot Thursday night.

Police have identified the deceased victim as Earl Belanger, 68, of Minot. Police said Belanger’s passenger, 59-year-old Claire Dobbs, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the second vehicle, Charles Lane, 61, of Minot, was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Belanger pulled forward out of his driveway and into the path of Lane’s van, according to police.

Belanger was pronounced dead at the scene.

