Variably Cloudy & Colder Today, A Bit Colder Saturday

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A disturbance approaching the area this morning will cross the state later today and early tonight. This will bring us a chance for a few snow showers in spots this afternoon and evening. Otherwise it looks like a mainly dry and colder Friday on tap with temperatures in the mid-teens to mid-20s form north to south across the state. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight. Plan on a frigid night with lows dropping to near or a bit below 0° over the northern half of the state and single digits to near 10° above 0° elsewhere.

Slightly colder air will move in behind today’s disturbance for Saturday with temperatures running a few degrees colder Saturday. Highs on Saturday will be in the teens on Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure slides through the area. Low pressure is forecast to approach the area Sunday giving us a good chance for snow showers and possibly some steadier, light snow especially over the northern half of the state. As a result, some light accumulations area possible over northern locales during the day Sunday and into Sunday night. Temperatures will be more seasonable Sunday with highs in the 20s to low 30s from north to south. Snow showers will linger into Monday morning then move out and give way to brightening skies during the afternoon as low pressure moves away from the state. Colder air will return to the area in the wake of the departing storm. Temperatures will be in the upper teens to mid-20s Monday then a bit colder Tuesday. Temperatures Tuesday will be in the teens for most spots.

Our next chance for significant storminess will arrive later Tuesday and continue through Wednesday. Based on the latest track of the storm, it looks like we’ll start as snow later Tuesday and Tuesday night then change to a wintry mix especially over the southern third of the state Wednesday morning while northern locales stay snow on Wednesday. Of course this is still several days away so things will likely change. We’ll continue to monitor the storm and give you the details as we get closer.

Today: Variably cloudy. A few snow showers possible mainly this afternoon and evening. Colder with highs between 15°-27°, warmest along the coast. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. An early snow shower possible. Frigid with lows between -6°to +12°. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs between 10°-23°. West/northwest wind 10-15 MPH.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Monday: Morning snow showers then variably cloudy. A bit colder with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon snow showers possible. Cold with highs in the teens to low 20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW