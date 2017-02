UPDATE: Too Much Damage To Pinpoint Cause of Milo Fire

Investigators say there is too much damage to tell what sparked the fire that destroyed a business in Milo today.

Fire crews arrived at Witham’s Garage on Willow Street around 6:30 this morning to find flames shooting through the roof.

The business was not open.

According to the Fire Marshal’s Office, a firefighter was hurt when we’re told he made contact with some electrical wires…he’s been released from the hospital.