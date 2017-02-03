UPDATE: Manchester Elementary School Mold

The air quality company that’s testing Manchester Elementary School for mold is releasing new findings.

The latest round of tests were conducted Monday.

They suggest the custodian’s office be closed and cleaned after finding outdoor mold spores and mold growth in the wall.

They also say air conditioning units inside the school’s IT room need to be cleaned.

Mold and yeast growth was found inside those.

Carpet dust sample results should be available in the next few days.

The school’s been dealing with the issue since October when mold was first spotted.

It wasn’t tested until students started getting sick.

Experts first confirmed there was mold in the building’s basement, which was cleaned up.