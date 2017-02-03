Unified Basketball Part Two: For the Love of the Game

The unified high school basketball season began this week. Special needs students are the featured athletes and are becoming superstars in schools. Many of the athletes are learning how to compete in a sport they love…

“Without question the most rewarding event that I cover all year long it’s such a good feeling when you leave the gym after a unified game.

Special Olympics in Maine has helped Unified basketball get started by giving seed money to schools that start a program.

These kids like to compete but at the end of the day we know that they are playing a sport that they love.

You know the students are going to strive for the gold ball then it’s up to them to win it but that’s not really what unified basketball is all about.

If the game is close at the end do you think about the score? No. We let them have fun if we lose it’s not a big deal.

How much sleep do you lose over thinking about winning and losing? It’s not an issue with us we are out here to have fun and the kids are going to have a great time.

At least until the playoffs.

What we noticed is a lot of people felt really positive and strong about the regular season and then it got kind of competitive in the tournament and some people didn’t really like that. As much and they wanted to end the season feeling really positive about the experience.

So it’s a new season for Hampden… they two time defending state champs.

Yes I am I am very excited.

Zach Ewing has never lost a state game.

Do you worry about that or do you just go out and have fun? just go out and have fun.

Isaiah Palmer was on both title teams too.

What level of need to win another one is there or do you just come out and whatever happens happens? It’s basically whatever happens happens. It would be really cool if we one another but if we don’t so be it.

There are two teams and you are playing to win so we are going to play the best we can if we win great if we lose OK not a problem.

Some teams will play in the post season tournament, but many are planning on participation in a less competitive showcase at seasons end.

Still, the play has become more intense in the post season. As a result some teams will play in a single elimination playoff and some will opt to play in a showcase after the season.

You know it’s nice to put a gold ball in the trophy case but that isn’t the goal the goal is about our school climate the way students treat each other the camaraderie that’s been developed the friendships that have been developed through this program tolerance, and the empathy that other students are feeling for others is what is really important for us.”