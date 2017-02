Two People Rescued After Snowmobiles Fall Through Ice in Sebec

Two snowmobile riders were rescued in Sebec last night, after their sleds went through the ice.

Authorities tell TV-5 a resident who lives on the lake saw the snow mobiles go into the water.

That resident went out and helped to rescue the two riders.

They were checked out at the scene.

We’re told the sleds are still in the water.