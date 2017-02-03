Teams Ready for Wilderness Sled Dog Race

Rick Portalatin has been racing dogs for almost twenty years. This weekend, his team will gear up for the 11th Annual Wilderness Sled Dog Race in Greenville.

“The event is all day long on Saturday put together by a lot of volunteers and it’s always a lot of fun to go it. It’s really well organized.”

The 70 mile race is one of many events happening at the Leisure Life Resort in Greenville.

Portalatin and his wife house 15 dogs in their kennel. With so many different personalities, it can be difficult to get the canines to work as a team.

“You have to figure out who gets along well with what or who. You know, if you want to build a team, you have to get the right people to work together and match them in accordance to whatever goal you want to achieve.”

You’re moving so quickly down the trail without any motorized noise, its just, like, organic movement. It’s really kind of cool. You just hear the dogs panting. Kind of a magical, hypnotic type of feeling.

The Wilderness Sled Dog Race is only one of two long distance races in New England. The trail is long, and the preparations are extensive, but that doesn’t faze this group of four legged runners.

“In the end, even though the season can be pretty exhausting, I think when the season’s over you really get a feeling of accomplishment, your dogs are more fit from it, more active, and so are you.”

The race will start this Saturday at 9 a.m. at the Leisure Life resort in Greenville. A shorter 30 mile race begins at 10:00.