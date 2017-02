Skills Inc. Employee Caught Stealing from Patient

Prescription drugs were stolen from a patient with an intellectual disability in St. Albans.

Police say an employee at Skills, Inc. assisted living confessed to taking painkillers from her 38-year-old client.

Police say 41-year-old Tina Corliss of Palmyra told them she had stolen the drugs at least 14 other times, beginning in November.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office is charging Corliss with stealing and possession of drugs.