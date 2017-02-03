Search Continues for Missing Sanford Woman; Friends, Family Hold Vigil

From WMTW:

The search will continue Friday for a Sanford woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Kerry Rear, 40, was last seen on Jan. 22 leaving a convenience store on foot.

Surveillance video from the store showed that Rear was was wearing no shoes moments before she disappeared.

Police said she seemed confused and might not be taking prescribed medication.

“She was disoriented, in stocking feet and really just unsure of where she was,” Detective Sgt. Matthew Jones said. Police said a concerned family member contacted them. Game wardens and officers searched wooded areas on either side of Route 4 on Tuesday by air and on foot with K-9s. The search continued throughout the week. “We are searching all of the areas with respect to her point of last seen to see if she might have wandered off the road and into the woods,” Sgt. Tim Spahr said. Rear’s friends said they have been searching the woods for three days. “Nobody has found her wallet. Nobody has found her ID. Nobody has found her purse. Nobody has found her shoes. This stuff has to be somewhere,” friend Tori Beal said. Police said clerks at the store told them that Rear thought she was at a bank and did not appear to have her wallet, phone or purse. “She’s a wonderful human being. She’s my best friend. I love her. I just want her to come home,” friend Rebecca Jackson said. Friends and family held a vigil Thursday night for Rear, hoping for a good outcome. Anyone with information on Rear’s whereabouts is asked to call Sanford police at 207-324-9170, ext. 227.