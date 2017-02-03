WATCH LIVE

Search Continues for Missing Sanford Woman; Friends, Family Hold Vigil

Feb 3, 20177:44 AM EST
Morning News, News, Regional News

 

From WMTW:

The search will continue Friday for a Sanford woman who hasn’t been seen in nearly two weeks.

Kerry Rear, 40, was last seen on Jan. 22 leaving a convenience store on foot.

Surveillance video from the store showed that Rear was was wearing no shoes moments before she disappeared.

Police said she seemed confused and might not be taking prescribed medication.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

We Want to Know:

ADVERTISEMENT
© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved. | Terms and Conditions | Privacy Policy | Advertise | Employment Information | FCC Public File | Closed Captioning | Contact Us