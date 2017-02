Police Respond to Burglary in Blaine

A 14-year old from Blaine is being credited with thwarting a home burglary.

According to State Police, the teenager noticed a strange car in the driveway, then saw a woman walk into their home.

The 14-year old hid, but managed to take a picture of the vehicle’s license plate. They also called their parent.

That parent came home and confronted the woman was she was leaving the home, then called State Police.

50 year old Doris Tardy of Blaine is facing multiple charges.