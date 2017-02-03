Police Arrest Hiram Man for Alleged Role in Fatal Windham Crash

From WMTW:

A Hiram man is arrested for his alleged role in a fatal crash last December in Windham.

28-year old Philip Macri is facing multiple charges.

Two pickup trucks were involved in the crash. it happened on December 1st.

According to police, Macri was the driver of one of the trucks.

The driver of the other truck, 38-year old Rebecca Perry of steep falls, was killed in the crash.

A 15-year old passenger in Perry’s truck suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. The teenager continues to recover.