New Aquaculture Exhibit at Maine Discovery Museum 

The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor is making a big splash, but there’s no water involved.
They’re opening a new aquaculture exhibit, exposing children to underwater farming – but it’s all through virtual reality.
They’re using interactive technology to bring the new space to life.
Children can experience being a sea farmer and go underwater in a salmon pen.
“Maine has a waterfront history and waterfront community that depends on the ocean for a living and that’s where the future is heading: into aqua farms. So we’re hoping that we can inspire and teach kids,” said the museum’s Director of Education Trudi Plummer.
A UMaine senior developed the graphics for the exhibit’s virtual reality component.
The aquaculture exhibit opens tomorrow.