New Aquaculture Exhibit at Maine Discovery Museum

The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor is making a big splash, but there’s no water involved.

They’re opening a new aquaculture exhibit, exposing children to underwater farming – but it’s all through virtual reality.

They’re using interactive technology to bring the new space to life.

Children can experience being a sea farmer and go underwater in a salmon pen.

“Maine has a waterfront history and waterfront community that depends on the ocean for a living and that’s where the future is heading: into aqua farms. So we’re hoping that we can inspire and teach kids,” said the museum’s Director of Education Trudi Plummer.

A UMaine senior developed the graphics for the exhibit’s virtual reality component.

The aquaculture exhibit opens tomorrow.