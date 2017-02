My Day to Play Program

The Maine Discovery Museum in Bangor offers special opportunities for children on the autism spectrum.

It’s called “My Day to Play,” making the museum a safe, comfortable environment where families can connect with those who face similar challenges.

The museum will dim lights and place special signage on exhibits warning families of loud noises and other sensory triggers.

The program is on Sunday afternoons from 4:30 – 6 p.m.

You can register by calling 262-7200 or by visiting this website.