Mostly Dry and Cold Today and Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The first of two cold fronts passed through our region this yesterday causing the wind to pick up across Maine and the temperatures to slowly begin to fall. The second cold front will slip southeast across our area this morning allowing a noticeably colder airmass to filter into Maine later in the day through Saturday on a briefly gusty northwest breeze. Once again a few snow showers will pop-up as the cold front slides across the Pine Tree State today, but little if any accumulation seem likely outside of the higher terrain of northwestern Maine. Temps will be noticeably colder than yesterday as highs hold in the low teens north to mid 20s south. Weak arctic high pressure building south out of central Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Saturday as high temps hold in the single digits north of Greenville and Millinocket and only reach the teens to low 20s south.

A storm Saturday over the middle of the country will move northeast and likely bring a bit of light snow to our region later Sunday afternoon into very early Monday, with the bulk of the snow falling over northern parts of Maine. Arctic high pressure building across southeastern Canada will bring fair and cold conditions to Maine later Monday through most of Tuesday, but clouds ahead of our next storm system will push back into Maine later in the day. The new storm will likely cause snow to develop across Maine Tuesday night. The storm will then bring a slug of steady precipitation to our area Wednesday, but what type of precipitation we see will depend on whether the storm moves up to our west or stays just to our south.

Today: Variably cloudy with a few scattered snow showers, breezy and cold. High temps in the teens north to low to mid 20s south.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens to low 20s south.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, with a little light snow towards evening and high temps in the upper teens north and 20s to near 30 south.

Monday: Any early light snow ending then partly sunny, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Tuesday: Sun to increasing clouds and cold, with high temps in the upper single numbers north and teens to near 20 south.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist