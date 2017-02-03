Man Charged in Hampden Crash

A word of caution – scrape your entire car clean of ice this time of year.

Police say a Hampden man is being charged after running a stop sign and hitting another car Friday morning.

Part of the reason for the crash is because ice was blocking the driver’s view.

It happened at the intersection of Main Rd. North and Coldbrook Rd.

We’re told both drivers were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

“We ask you to make sure to scrape your windshield off completely. Let your defrost take effect and don’t drive until your windshield is completely free of ice, snow, whatever,” said Hampden Police Sgt. Scott Webber.

Hampden police say they are charging 57-year-old Robert Hawes with failure to yield at a stop sign and driving while obstructed.