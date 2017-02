George Hale’s Super Bowl Prediction

SUPER BOWL 51 COMING UP SUNDAY HAS THE POTENTIAL TO BE ONE OF THE BEST IN N F L HISTORY.

WHETHER OR NOT IT HAPPENS THAT WAY WE WON’T KNOW UNTIL IT’S PLAYED.

THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS ARE SLIGHT 3 POINT FAVORITES WITH THE OVER AND UNDER AT 58 POINTS.

IT DOES APPEAR, ON PAPER TO BE A CLOSE GAME.

SO HERE’S WHAT I’M DOING TONIGHT.

FIRST, I’LL GIVE THE REASONS THE ATLANTA FALCONS WILL WIN THE GAME AND THEN THE SAME FOR THE NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS.

YOU HAVE TO START WITH MATT RYAN OF ATLANTA.

IF YOU LOOK AT HIS NUMBERS THERE IS NO REASON TO BELIEVE THAT HE WON’T WIN THE MVP FOR THE SEASON.

HE IS ONLY ONE OF FOUR QUARTERBACKS IN NFL HISTORY TO HAVE A 115 PASSING RATING AND AVERAGE 300 PLUS YARDS IN A SINGLE SEASON.

IN THE POST SEASON RYAN HAS BEEN NOTHING SHORT OF SPECTACULAR.

BUT THERE IS MORE.

SPEED IS SOMETHING YOU CAN’T TEACH AND THE FALCONS HAVE TONS OF IT.

ATLANTA WILL FIELD TWO RUNNING BACKS, DEVONTA FREEMAN AND TEVIN COLEMAN, WHO ARE EQUALLY ADEPT EITHER RUNNING INSIDE OR BOUNCING TO THE OUTSIDE WHERE RYAN WILL THROW SWING PASSES.

THE PATRIOTS DEFENSE WILL BE SEVERELY TESTED PARTICULARLY THE LINEBACKERS CORPS INCLUDING HIGHTOWER AND NINKOVICH.

BUT JULIO JONES IS AN ABSOLUTE MONSTER OF A RECEIVER.

HE HAS PUT UP INCREDIBLE NUMBERS IN THE POST SEASON WITH 39 CATCHES, 552 YARDS AND FIVE TOUCHDOWNS.

HE IS BIG, VERY FAST AND EXTREMELY STRONG.

THE KEY TO THE ATLANTA HOPES DEFENSIVELY WILL BE TO PUT PRESSURE ON TOM BRADY.

IF ALL OF THESE THINGS AND MORE COME TO PASS THERE IS AN EXCELLENT CHANCE THE LOMBARDI TROPHY WILL HEAD SOUTH TO ATLANTA.

NOW TO NEW ENGLAND.

THE PATRIOTS WILL FACE THEIR BIGGEST TEST OF THE SEASON BY FAR.

PLAYING TEAM DEFENSE AND SHUTTING DOWN THE FALCONS HIGH POWERED OFFENSE IS JOB ONE FOR THE BILL BELICHICK COACHING STAFF.

I STARTED WITH BELICHICK BECAUSE HE IS THE BEST AT GAME PLANING IN THE NFL.

AND NEW ENGLAND HAS TOM BRADY WHO AT 39 REMAINS THE BEST QUARTERBACK IN PRO FOOTBALL.

PUTTING BRADY ON THE FIELD ADDS NOT ONLY A SUPER QUARTERBACK AND LEADER BUT IN REALITY ANOTHER COACH.

THE DEFENSE HAS DRAMATICALLY IMPROVED AS THE SEASON WENT ALONG.

ATLANTA WILL FIND THAT THE PATRIOTS ARE VERY GOOD AT SLOWING DOWN THEIR ELITE WIDE RECEIVERS.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR JOSH MCDANIELS MAKES GREAT CHANGES DURING A GAME AND YOU CAN EXPECT NEW ENGLAND TO MOVE THE BALL MUCH BETTER THAN GREEN BAY DID.

PATRIOTS NATION KNOWS WHAT KIND OF GAME JULIAN EDELMAN IS APT TO TURN IN ON SUNDAY.

OVER THE LAST TEN GAMES EDELMAN HAS AVERAGED 7-POINT-3 RECEPTIONS AND 100 YARDS.

THAT’S BEST IN THE NFL INCLUDING 103 YARDS IN HIS LAST FIVE PLAYOFF GAMES.

THERE IS NO GRONK BUT CHRIS HOGAN CAN BE AN EXPLOSIVE WEAPON AND BRADY WILL UNDOUBTEDLY LEAN ON HIM.

HE EXPLODED FOR 275 YARDS IN TWO POST SEASON GAMES.

IN THE RUNNING GAME THIS SHOULD BE A BIG DAY FOR LEGARRETE BLOUNT.

HE WILL BE THE WORK HORSE.

BUT I DON’T DISCOUNT DION LEWIS WHO CAN BE A THREAT AT ANY MOMENT.

AS MUCH AS WE TALK ABOUT THE TWO QUARTERBACKS MAYBE SUPERBOWL 51 WILL COME DOWN TO GROUND POUNDING.

FOOTBALL IS A COMPLICATED GAME BUT HISTORY MEANS SOMETHING.

THE PATS HAVE 14 DIVISION TITLES AND ATLANTA 6.

THE FALCONS HAVE 9 POST SEASON WINS AND TOM BRADY HAS 24.

THE PATRIOTS ARE IN THEIR 9TH SUPER BOWL AND ATLANTA THEIR SECOND.

AGAIN, THE GAME HAS POTENTIAL TO BE SPECTACULAR EVENT BUT WILL IT?

WE WILL FIND OUT ON SUNDAY NIGHT.

PATRIOTS 35 FALCONS 32.

PASS THE CHIPS AND DIP PLEASE!

THIS IS GEORGE HALE WITH MY PERSPECTIVE ON SPORTS.