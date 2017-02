Free Tax Services

It’s that time of year again: tax season.

Super Saturday is coming up next weekend at the Airport Mall in Bangor.

It’s put on by United Way of Eastern Maine.

People who make low or moderate incomes are eligible for the free tax prep service.

You can schedule a Bangor appointment for Feb. 11 by calling 941-2800.

You can also visit a different location. A statewide list can be found here.