Former YMCA Lifeguard from Litchfield Sentenced on Child Porn Charge

A man from Litchfield who worked at the YMCA pool in Bath as a lifeguard has been sentenced to seven months in jail for having child porn.

30-year-old Ethan Francine pleaded guilty Thursday.

He was arrest in March after investigators seized his home computers and found sexually explicit images of children under 12.

Francine also pleaded guilty to OUI after police say they caught him driving 114-miles per hour on I-295 in West Gardiner last month.

A criminal speeding charge was dropped in exchange for the plea.