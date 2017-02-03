Flu Virus Confirmed Across Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The flu is making its way throughout Maine, but it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

The Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed cases of influenza in the state’s sixteen counties.

The CDC has followed up on seven outbreaks this flu season.

But there’s good news: State Epidemiologist Siiri Bennett says the vaccine appears to be a good match to all strains this year.

Vaccination is widely available and strongly encouraged for those at risk of severe disease. The state provides the influenza vaccine for free for children under the age of 19 years old.

In addition to vaccination, the CDC recommends washing hands, covering coughs and staying home when sick.