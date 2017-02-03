Dedham School Throws Super Bowl Tailgate Party

Patriots and Falcons are facing off in Super Bowl 51 this Sunday.

Thousands of miles from all the fun in Houston, the folks at the Dedham School couldn’t contain their excitement for the big game. They started their tailgate party a little early.

Tim Pearson teaches Physical Education and Health at the Dedham School “We’re lucky because we’ve gotten to see a lot of Patriots Super Bowls, but you never know if these kids are going to see any after today. So we decided that we were going to celebrate the Patriots being in the Super Bowl” he said.

With that in mind, the fun kicked off Friday Afternoon.

“Thought it would be great for the school and have a school spirit day where we have fun together in the middle of the winter” said Pearson.

Students wore the gear from their favorite team. It was a very Patriot friendly environment.

They made posters – some even wrote a poem or chant to mark the occasion.

“Four rings. What’s this? One more, five rings and a high, high score” was one.

“Throw the ball. Catch the ball. Win this game. Go Patriots!” was another.

“We allow, I wouldn’t say welcome, but we allow them to be Falcons fans” said Pearson.

“Go Falcons go. We know you can win. We just know you can be brave. You are the best team in the world. You can beat the Patriots because you have done it before” said one lonely Falcon fan.

We said to Pearson “Hopefully we can do it again next year.”

He replied “You know I hope so. We did it two years ago.”