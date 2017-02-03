CT Police Arrest Man Wanted for Waterville Convenience Store Robbery

A man from Waterville wanted for a local convenience store robbery over the weekend is now in jail in Connecticut.

Waterville Police have been looking for 25-year-old Emmanual Hurtado since Saturday.

Police say he forced his way into a convenience store on Pleasant Street just before it opened at 6 a.m.

He’s accused of stealing money and merchandise, then running away.

Police used a search dog to try to find him but say they believed he took off out of state.

We’re told police in Connecticut pulled over Hurtado during a traffic stop late Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested on charges of criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.

Police are now working with authorities to have him brought back to Maine for the robbery.