Colby College Museum of Art Lands $100-Million Dollar Gift

The Colby College Museum of Art has landed a 100-million dollar gift. It includes more than 11-hundred works of art.

It comes from Peter and Paula Lunder- two long-time benefactors of the college and its art museum.

The gift includes paintings, sculptures, photography, and more. Some of the artwork is modern, other pieces date back to the the 1500’s. Most of the diverse collection is currently on display.

“So part of this gift is funds to establish the Lunder Institute for American Art, which will bring artists, scholars, curators from around the world to Waterville, Maine to study, to create artistic projects, and really create a destination for artistic study and creation in Maine,” said Sharon Corwin, Director of the Museum.

It’s the second major gift from the Lunder family to Colby, with both donations adding up to more than 200-million dollars.