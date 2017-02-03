Clinton Man Pays Real Estate Tax with 81,000 Pennies in Protest

It’s rare that a citizen protests in the form of paying their taxes. But one Clinton resident did just that Friday.

Bruce Clark has lived in Clinton for more than twelve years.

Friday morning, he arrived at the town office to pay his real estate taxes in pennies. Clark handed in more than 81,000 pennies to pay of his $813.73 bill.

He says he did it to protest the town no longer giving out salt and sand to residents.

“It’s at the dump under lock and key, four days a week is all you’re allowed- two buckets. Well, you’re not allowed anymore. So I taught these people a hard day’s work and the value of a dollar today and that’s about the best an old man can do that’s retired,” said Clark.

As of the beginning of January, the town no longer provides buckets of salt and sand.

Clinton’s Town Manager was not available for comment.