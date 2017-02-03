Camden Winterfest Kicks Off Tomorrow

Camden’s Annual Winterfest kicks off tomorrow. The celebration takes place on February 4th through the 12th. The festivities wouldn’t be complete without the U.S. National Toboggan Championships.

Tom Dowd, Announcer for the U.S. National Toboggan Championships says, “People can get up to 40 miles per hour down here and it’s usually about an 8-10 second ride unless you’re a little slower. Some people turn over in the end and it turns into a little bit of a longer ride, but we’ve worked very hard on making a safe, fun, fast ride.”

The first championships took place in 1991 and has lasted throughout the years. Holly Edwards, Chairman of the Toboggan National Committee says, “27 years running this year. Awesome conditions this year. The track is looking great, as you know. You’ve been down it a few times. I’ve been looking at it and I can hear it and it’s really fast.”

People come from all over to watch and compete. Edwards says, “It’s really fun to see people come back year after year and getting involved with this event and really enjoying it, enjoying the fact that we’re outside in the weather, out in the woods, you know on the lake, just hanging out with a few thousand of your best friends.”

Winterfest isn’t just about tobogganing. There are several other activities people can get involved in. Edwards says, “There will be tailgating, vendors, food both hot and cold, lots of races, tons of costumes, a steel drum band. People can go skiing if they want and snowboarding. There’s going to be a downtown dance on Saturday night. There’s a snowplow parade on Friday night. There’s going to be lots to do. It’s going to be a great time.”

But if you want to race in this year’s event, there’s still time to sign up. Dowd says, “Registration was supposed to close on February 1st, but we knew some people were holding off because of the weather, but it’s cold, almost 12-14 inches of ice, so registration has been extended until Wednesday the 8th.”

For a full list of Winterfest events you can visit their website.