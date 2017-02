Bone Marrow Drive at UMA

Sign up for the bone marrow registry, and you might save a life.

Signing up is easy to do.

For the second year, the University of Maine-Augusta will host a bone marrow drive event with “Be the Match,” the national donor program.

Students from the school’s biology club are hosting.

If you’re willing to donate marrow, an easy mouth swab and some medical information are required.

The event is on Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day from 10 – 3 p.m. at the Richard Randall Student Center on the UMA campus.