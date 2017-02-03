Big Issues At Stake As LePage, Lawmakers Bicker

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Legislature has only been back to work for a month, and lawmakers and Republican Gov. Paul LePage are already bickering.

First, it was a new secure psychiatric residence and most recently, the roll-out of marijuana legalization.

The governor and legislators have long clashed, but LePage made a New Year’s Resolution to not pick on individual legislators.

Since then, he’s suggested Maine needs a new form of government and taken to radio and social media to criticize Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon. He’s touted his improved relationship with Democratic Senate Minority Leader Troy Jackson.

Meanwhile, a state-funded advocacy group for the mentally ill says politics keep overshadowing a need for mental health treatment, and says it’s been tougher to get information from LePage’s administration this past year.