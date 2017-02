Banff Mountain Film Festival Returns

An exciting weekend in Ellsworth for film buffs.

The annual Banff Mountain Film Festival returns to The Grand this weekend.

Some of the best movies from the festival in Canada will be playing. Each show is $15.

It kicks off tonight (Friday, Feb. 3) at 7 p.m. for a “Culture Night.”

Saturday is “Extreme Sports” at 7 p.m. and on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. it’s the “Best of the Banff Mountain Film Festival.”

You can buy tickets at The Grand and at Cadillac Mountain Sports stores.