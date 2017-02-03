Augusta Woman to Prison for Using Apartment for Out-of-State Drug Dealers

A woman from Augusta is going to prison for 2-and-a-half-years after pleading guilty to heroin charges.
29-year-old Clover Sue Baxter admitted in court Thursday she used her apartment on Middle Street as a base of operation for out-of-state drug dealers.
She and 26-year-old Charles Evans of New York were arrested in April.
Police say they searched the apartment and found heroin and other drug-related materials.
Evans pleaded guilty in November and was also sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.