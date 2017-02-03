After Tragedy Clifton’s Fickett Family is Lifted up by Patriots’ Generosity

Fifteen years ago the Patriots celebrated a Super Bowl win in Bangor. Five year old Thomas Fickett of Clifton was given a signed football.

Thomas died in a car accident last August…. The football was stolen from their home two months ago. Our Tim Throckmorton spoke with Thomas’ dad Chris Fickett this afternoon and asked him about that Patriot visit to Bangor.

“So when we finally won got to be there got to be there.

Family went to Bass Park in Bangor to see owner Robert Kraft and the trophy as well as three Patriots, six signed footballs were handed out by area athletes

I think it was Buddy Nickerson does that sound right? A quarterback for the Bangor Rams. A running back. OK a running back. He had the ball that was closest to us and Lennys yelling give it to the kid give it to the kid and he comes over and hands it to Thomas and Thomas is just Wild.

And now to have that football missing from their house.

Absolutely absolutely crushing blow. Thomas cherished that thing both my boys cherish everything from New England sports.

The Patriots heard about their story today the phone rang and they are sending a care package to the Fickett family.

And it goes to show what kind of organization they are plain and simple it goes to show who Mr. Kraft is and who we have leading that organization it’s overwhelming they didn’t need to, and it’s amazing.”