29th Annual Maine Manufacturing Housing Show Comes to Augusta

The 29th annual Maine Manufactured Housing Show is underway at the Augusta Civic Center.

Through Sunday, first time or current home owners can stop by to see what local housing vendors have to offer.

You can order and create the home of your dreams, or simply browse and ask questions.

We spoke with folks from Pine View Homes of Winslow and The Breathable Home of Augusta to find out more about manufactured housing.

“They’re all energy-efficient and very affordable. A lot of people that live in Maine are on a budget and really can’t afford super expensive homes and they’re all custom as well so you can build them from the bottom up- all your cabinets, decor, extra features like the porch,” said Trish West, Sales Manager of Pine View Homes.

“If someone is building a home, we offer advice and show them how to pick efficient ways to heat and cool. We also give advice on insulation, heat pumps, ventilation systems as well,” said Nadine Aubuchon, Vice President of The Breathable Home.

The show runs Saturday from 10 to 7 and from 10 to 4 Sunday.