Waterville Police Seize $6K in Crack Cocaine

Waterville Police say a drug raid Wednesday resulted in two arrests and the seizure of $6,000 worth of crack cocaine.

Police say they also found $4,200 cash and drug equipment at that Spruce Street apartment.

36-year-old Alex Singleton of Waterville is charged with aggravated trafficking and criminal conspiracy.

28-year-old Stanley Fletcher of Brooklyn, New York is charged with aggravated trafficking and falsifying evidence.

Both are being held at the Kennebec County Jail.

The charges are elevated because the apartment is near the George J. Mitchell School.

Police expect to make more arrests.