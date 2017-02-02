UPDATE: Man Charged for Suspected Meth Lab in Hermon

A man has been charged with aggravated operation of a meth lab in Hermon.

Police say 28-year old Franklin Avery was living in the basement of a house on New Boston Road basement where the lab was found.

Authorities tell us they went there originally to investigate a child protective case and found evidence of meth being made.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agents diluted and removed items from the home today.

“Throughout Penobscot County, we are finding evidence of this being made more frequently than it used to be in the past so it is becoming a problem, said Sgt. Bobbie Pelletier of the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Avery is being held at the Penobscot Jail.

Police say there is no danger to neighbors in the area.