UPDATE: Madison Garage Destroyed By Fire, House Saved

Firefighters from five towns battled a garage fire in Madison last night.

Crews were called to Young Street just before 11pm.

The homeowner is a retired member of the Madison Fire Department…we’re told he suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene.

The house was saved, but the garage is destroyed.

Fire officials tell us it might have been started by a heat lamp used for chickens.

They say the chickens are fine.