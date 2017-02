Update: Hampden Family Unharmed after Fire Destroys Home



Smoke detectors awoke a family in Hampden early Thursday morning, alerting them to a fire in their home.

All four people were able to get out safely.

We spoke with a family member who asked not to be on camera.

He says no one in the home was injured and is asking for privacy as the family moves forward.

More than five departments responded to Shaw Hill road a little before 1 a-m.

Crews believe an electrical issue started the fire. They were on scene for a few hours.