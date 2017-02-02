Unified Basketball Part One: A Sport Grows in Maine

It’s called “unified basketball” and it’s the fastest growing high school sport in Maine. The idea is to get special needs students playing a varsity sport… And it’s really catching on…

“If we could capture 30% of what’s going on here and infuse it into all the rest of our sports wow what a difference it would be.

The setup? Three special needs players, or athletes are in the game at all times along with two other students called partners.

What is the best thing about being a partner? Seeing the kids interact with us and being able to being part of the team is really important and I really enjoy it.

Sophomore Taylor Lane plays for Orono

You are getting photo bombed behind you you know. Hi. It’s all about team isn’t it? Yes.

They do get it, but the partners we have working with these athletes they get it too. They really do they understand what we are about to embark on.

Are you enjoying this did you know what you signed up for? I knew what I signed up for but I think it’s better than what I expected it’s good experience for everyone.

The games are bringing an athletic spotlight to these new stars of the school.

Some of the time the kids the jocks there of the super stars of the high school now say hi and give high-fives to our kids.

You know I coach to varsity sports aside from this and it’s so refreshing to see what the game can really represent.

Here we go, grab another ball are you going to dribble with two balls for practice? Yeah.

It gets you good with your other hand so if you have a weekend you can dribble better with this hand.

Two years ago there were 8 teams in the state. Last year 17… And this season there are 42. At Orono high school…

It’s completely uplifted everyone last year it was a new program and everybody that has come through this door to watch one of our games absolutely loves it and says we will be back when is our next game?

I am super excited about getting this started at Herman it’s a great opportunity to change the entire atmosphere in the community.

What has the experience been like playing unified for Hampden? It’s been amazing we have won two championships in a row maybe another.”

…Hampden has won the first two titles.

But how much emphasis is put on winning.

Tomorrow we’ll examine the competitive aspect of unified basketball.