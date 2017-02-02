Two Injured, Multiple Families Displaced in Auburn Apartment Fire

Two people were injured Wednesday night after an apartment fire in Auburn.

Auburn fire officials said one woman was taken to the hospital with first degree burns and a second victim suffered secondary effects from smoke inhalation.

Multiple families have been displaced after the fire heavily damaged the apartment building at 495 Court Street. Officials said the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread from there. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.

Officials also said there were pets that are missing and unaccounted for, but crews did not find any pets at the scene.

Multiple fire departments were called in for mutual aid. The call for the fire came in at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.