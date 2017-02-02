Tip Whip Ride-Sharing Service

Maine college students are benefiting from a ride-sharing service specifically created for them. Spencer Wood, founder and CEO of Tip Whip says, “All the drivers are college students, all the riders are college students and then it’s like modern day hitch-hiking…there are no fees, it’s just a tip.”

Wood started the service back in January of 2014. He says, “A friend of mine called me from a local bar and he had spent all of his money on drinks and he couldn’t drive home and he asked me for a favor. So, I drove over picked him up and when I dropped him off at his apartment he gave me his last two bucks and I was like…huh.”

Much like Uber or Lyft, students use the Tip Whip App to call a nearby driver. Wood says, “It’ll actually tell the how much it would cost to take an Uber ride or how much it would cost to take a taxi to this location and then how much it would cost if they decided to drink and drive.”

Wood says the student drivers keep 80 percent of their tips. He says, “We average about 4 dollars and 70 cents for a tip for a ride so most kids are paying. You know there are a couple of kids who are in need that may have to take a free ride that night for various reasons but there’s always somebody who picks up the slack in the end.”

Students say it’s a great way of saving money and staying safe. Jennifer Shevlin-Fernandes, a U-Maine student driver and rider says, “I’m a broke college student, so I can’t afford a 20 dollar taxi cab home.”

Another U-Maine student driver and rider says, “You’re free to go out and you don’t have to worry about walking home in the cold or getting stranded somewhere. It makes you feel a lot safer and it’s just way more convenient.”

Wood says his ultimate goal is to get the app at every college and university in the United States. He says, “I think we can help every one of them so no matter where we go we can create a community at the school and we can help kids not make a life altering decision, help them make some money, and help other kids get around and where they need to go.”