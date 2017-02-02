Thousands Gather in Portland for Immigration Ban Protest

From WMTW:

About two thousand people protested outside Portland’s City Hall yesterday, against President Trump’s executive orders on immigration and travel.

Police ended up closing the road as the crowd stretched out of the City Hall Plaza…into the street…covering the entire block…

“Seeing that a large portion of the populous is against these ideas should make a difference with our representatives. And, many people coming to these are also communicating with these representatives at all levels.”

“I just hope that people see that we’re not going to tolerate this ban. We’re not going to tolerate a wall. We’re not going to tolerate racism, Islamophobia, xenophobia, just hate in general at this point.”

Portland’s Mayor..Ethan Strimling…responded to the ban saying…as long as he is mayor, refugees and immigrants will be welcomed in the city.