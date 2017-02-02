State Uncovers 1.7 Million Dollars in Welfare Theft in 2016

The state uncovered more than 1.7 million dollars in welfare theft in 2016 – that according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Their fraud investigation and recovery unit referred a record amount of criminal cases to the Attorney General for prosecution.

“These welfare programs serve a vital purpose- they are intended to help individuals out of poverty. They are not intended to become a way of life,” said Mary Mayhew, Commissioner of D.H.H.S.

Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services received more than 2,700 complaints from the public, law enforcement, and even family members alleging welfare abuse.

A total of 174 criminal cases were brought to the Attorney General’s office. Recently, in order to amp up prosecution, the Department doubled it’s number of fraud investigators.

“To prove fraud is a very high bar – so the level of time, the level of commitment to the investigation, is significant,” said Mayhew.

Some cases involved falsifying documents, lying about income, selling children’s prescription medication, and using a deceased parent’s benefits.

Back in 2010, only ten welfare fraud cases were referred for prosecution. DHHS intends on upholding the integrity of these programs to ensure taxpayer dollars are going to the state’s most vulnerable.

“When people are misusing these dollars, are trafficking in their EBT cards, are exchanging them for cash or for drugs- that’s food, and clothing, and shelter that isn’t being used to support a child in need,” said Mayhew.

Commissioner Mayhew says she anticipates more fraud cases as the department continues to investigate, but she’s hopeful that news of welfare criminal prosecutions will deter future fraudsters.

“The more people are aware that we take the rules seriously, that we are going to protect the integrity of these programs, and when they see the fraud prosecutions on TV or in the newspaper, we’re also discouraging fraud and abuse so we’re not chasing money once it’s already gone out the door,” said Mayhew.