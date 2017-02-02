State Senate Approves Court Review Of Ranked-choice Voting

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has approved asking the state’s highest court to rule on the ranked choice style of voting that voters approved in November.

Voters would rank their preferred candidates, allowing for an “instant runoff” of top vote-getters in a multi-candidate contest.

The request asks the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to rule whether the ranked choice system satisfies requirements of the state constitution.

Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau said the issue isn’t about whether or not you like ranked choice voting.

While several supporters of ranked choice voting said they support the request, Democrat Sen. Shenna Bellows said legislators should follow the people’s will. The measure passed 24-10.

The request doesn’t delay implementation of ranked choice voting. The court could issue an advisory opinion or decide not to weigh in.