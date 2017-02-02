Republican Governor, Senator Disagree On DeVos Nomination

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s Republican governor and senior U.S. senator disagree over whether philanthropist Betsy DeVos should be confirmed as education secretary.

Sen. Susan Collins says she won’t support the nomination of DeVos. Collins, who is often regarded as moderate, says she’s concerned DeVos’ lack of experience with public schools would make it difficult for her to identify and address challenges they face.

Gov. Paul LePage says on WGAN-AM that Collins’ stance is “concerning.” He says Collins’ vote should reflect desire to improve the education system. He believes that includes charter and private schools.

DeVos is a supporter of school choice, voucher programs and charter schools.

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska also opposes DeVos. The nomination could die if DeVos loses the support of another Republican and all Democrats vote against her.