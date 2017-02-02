Radio Station Collecting Valentines to Support Maine Veterans

A Bangor based radio station is giving Mainers a chance to support veterans this month…..

Through Feburary 12th, WHC 88.5 FM be taking Valentine’s Day cards…..

The cards will be delivered to the Maine Veterans’ Homes February 13th…..

Normally on Valentine’s Day, if you’re not in a relationship, its kind of a downer kind of a day. This is an opportunity for everybody to be able to show some love to those who serve our country. And again, its the unexpected gift its the unexpected gift that sometimes means more than anything ”

You can drop off the cards to 1476 Broadway in Bangor between the hours of eight a-m to four p-m.