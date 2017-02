Police Identify Remains of Man Found in Woods

Police say remains found in Thomaston last week are those of a man who had last been seen leaving the Knox County Jail in May.

Police say 41-year-old Joshua Robichaud was a transient.

Skeletal remains were found in woods off Route 1 by a construction worker.

While police say they don’t think his death is suspicious, they are waiting for more tests to determine how he died.