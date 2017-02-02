Plea Agreement with Black Lives Matter Protesters Falls Apart, Prosecutors Say

From WMTW:

A week after 17 people arrested in last summer’s Black Lives Matter protest in Portland reached a plea deal with prosecutors, the deal has fallen apart, officials said Wednesday.

As part of the deal, protesters were supposed to pay a $200 fine and avoid being arrested and charged with any criminal counts moving forward.

They were also supposed to meet face-to-face with Portland police to discuss what happened on the night of the protest.

The meeting, which was scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled because police and prosecutors did not meet conditions of agreement.

Prosecutors said the protesters did not want to split into two groups for the meeting.

Protestors also asked the NAACP executive director to leave, according to prosecutors.

“When we walked in there this morning, they were, out of the gate, demanding, and I have to say, fairly hostile,” deputy district attorney Jennifer Ackerman said.

Police Chief Michael Sauschuck said it was clear to him that the protesters did not want to talk and walked in with demands.

“This is not how anybody hoped or foresaw that this process would go today,” Sauschuck said.

Prosecutors said they would file paperwork to restore the cases to the docket.

A lawyer for the protesters said police and prosecutors are the ones who broke the rules at the meeting.

“They wanted to be there as a group, but they were absolutely ready to engage in the Restorative Justice practice,” attorney Jon Gale said.

The 17 protesters were charged with obstructing a public way.